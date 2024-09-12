Sussex-based charity funding essential care for donkeys who are proving vital to the people in Gaza

In response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, emergency aid organisations from the UK, The Netherlands and Finland have come together to form an unprecedented international alliance aimed at providing urgent relief to animals caught in the crossfire of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The newly established coalition: Animals in Gaza Alliance consists of organisations with experience in running complex emergency aid operations in the Middle East.

Safe Haven for Donkeys, a British registered charity based in Haywards Heath, are part the Animal Alliance, who are providing veterinary care to the donkeys and horses that are becoming so vital to the people in Gaza.

Donkeys and horses are swiftly becoming the only option for transport as fuel costs skyrocket. Instead, it is on the backs of these equines that food, water, medicines and other essentials are transported, saving lives as they do so, but it is often at the expense of the well-being of the animals themselves.

Safe Haven for Donkeys are funding a team of Palestinian vets to provide first aid to the animals who are suffering malnourishment, dehydration and excruciating wounds from the heavy loads they carry, alongside injuries sustained from missiles and bombs. Since the charity’s mobile vet team launched in April, they have treated approximately 1,000 donkeys and horses, and the number is growing daily.

The Safe Haven team

It is becoming increasingly evident how essential this work is, not only for suffering animals, but for the humans these animals are able to save in return. Lead of the mobile vet team Dr Saif explained how in no uncertain terms “donkeys are our hope now” and that “without them it would be so much harder to survive”.

Sharing stories like the successful delivery of the twin babies of Dr Saif’s friend following a journey to hospital by donkey, he recalled how “it was a donkey that saved her and her babies’ lives.” However the team are working with very limited supplies and require essential medication and food for the animals to continue their work.

Now, with the introduction of the Alliance there is hope that they can get this much needed aid into Gaza to ensure the team can carry out their work. The Alliance have recently coordinated the assembly of a truck laden with supplies, due to leave Egypt soon, forming the first aid shipment the united charities have collaborated on. This mission is increasingly difficult however, with border clampdowns meaning that moving provisions from Egypt and into Gaza is a slow process.

CEO of Safe Haven for Donkeys Andy Foxcroft says: “Communities in Gaza rely so heavily on donkeys and horses to move everyday basic items such as drinking water and food. It is vital that we do whatever we can to keep the animals healthy so that they can continue to support their families. Thanks to the Alliance, we will be able to send more resources into Gaza to help all animals that are innocently caught up in the war.”

For more information on Safe Haven for Donkeys and to support the donkeys in Gaza visit https://www.safehaven4donkeys.org/gaza-2024/