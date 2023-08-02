Sussex-based charity raises more than £2,000 to brighten lives in the care sector

Pollard's Promises, a charitable initiative run by the staff at Quality Care Group (QCG), is making waves in the Sussex area by raising over £2,000 to support the care sector.

The funds were raised through an exhilarating charity quiz night and raffle in Worthing that brought the community together for a worthy cause.

Head of Promises, Lauren Early, had this to say: “The generosity of Sussex based businesses was truly amazing, we had over 20 prizes on the night, ranging from all day passes to Place Pier, afternoon tea at The Grand and indoor karting, there was something for everyone and I am so grateful for so many local firms for helping us raise money for this worthy cause.

"Pollard's Promises firmly believes in recognising the hard work and dedication of carers, care recipients and care teams. Through their charitable efforts, they aim to bring joy and happiness to those who devote their lives to caring for others, by fulfilling ‘wishes.”

Darren Pollard and Lauren Early

The initiative extends its gratitude to all those who participated, contributed, and supported the charity quiz night. The success of this event is a testament to the power of collective action and caring hearts within the Sussex community.

The charity quiz night and raffle, held at Worthing Rugby Club, was a resounding success, showcasing the spirit of unity and generosity among Sussex locals.

The event tested participants' knowledge and quick thinking, with the Bradshaw's Boddy Dazzlers team clinching the victory.

"We are overwhelmed by the tremendous support and generosity from the Sussex community," said Darren Pollard, the Managing Director of Pollard's Promises. "This success wouldn't have been possible without their heartfelt participation."

Darren Pollard

The quiz night participants further demonstrated their kindness by purchasing raffle tickets, raising a remarkable £2,065.

These funds will be devoted to fulfilling bucket list dreams and gifting treats to caregivers and care recipients in the region.

"It's heartening to witness the local community coming together to support our cause," Darren added.

"Their contribution will make a significant difference in the lives of those who provide and receive care."

Quiz Crew

Pollard's Promises encourages nominations for deserving carers, care recipients and care teams for special promises.