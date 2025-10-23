Sussex-based illustrator Sara Midda offers London show

Chris Beetles Gallery, London is offering an exhibition of the work of Brighton-born illustrator Sara Midda: A Retrospective, a solo exhibition running from October 25-November 15.

Sara lives at Crockerhill.

Spokeswoman Tatti de Jersey said: “This highly anticipated show marks the return of celebrated illustrator and visual diarist Sara Midda. Her work ranges in character from delicate, watercolours to humorous, even surreal, pen and ink drawings.

“Sara is best known for her books including In and Out of the Garden and South of France: A Sketchbook and Growing Up and Other Vices. Alongside her books, she worked for 20 years with the Japanese department store Mitsukoshi before Mitsukoshi merged with Isetan in 2011 and became Mitsukoshi Isetan Holding Ltd. She created designs for homeware, children’s clothes and stationery for Mitsukoshi, Japan’s first department store with a long history of showcasing art and culture.

“The exhibition will feature a selection of over 300 original works, including watercolours, sketchbook pages, illustrations from her books and her work for Mitsukoshi, as well as pieces created over the last few years. This is a rare opportunity to acquire and view these unique pieces of work, many of which offer insight into Midda’s creative process.

“Sara Midda has long been celebrated for her watercolour work, line work, and explorations of everyday life. Her observations of the natural world, gardens, objects, and ephemera – rendered with both precision and playfulness – evoke a world where beauty, wit and charm are found in the everyday.

“Sara trained at Eastbourne, Goldsmiths and St Martins and has enjoyed an international following for over four decades. Her work has been published in books, exhibited worldwide, and held in private collections.”

Sara Midda (née Davis) was born in Brighton on November 8 1951. Her mother trained as a fashion designer and her parents encouraged her creativity from an early age. She remembers ‘drawing since my earliest recollection and certainly since I was two years old.’

Sara took a two-year foundation course at Eastbourne College of Art before moving to London to study graphics at Goldsmiths’ College School of Art. She then did a postgraduate course in Illustration and print-making at St Martin’s School of Art. Soon establishing herself as a freelance illustrator, Sara began to design cards, and contribute to such periodicals as Cosmopolitan, the Guardian, Harpers and Queen, The New York Times, Radio Times and The Sunday Times.

She illustrated her first books in the mid 1970s. By this time, Sara had developed a form of illustration in which lettering played an integral part with the image. The ground-breaking book, In and Out of the Garden (1981), extended the fusion of word and image into parterres of prose and beds of lettering. It gave her an opportunity to exhibit her skills as a watercolourist in pages that are a combination of precise observation and exuberant fantasy.

With In and Out of the Garden, Workman Publishing of New York became Sara’s regular publisher. On her visits to the city, she developed happy working relationships with Peter Workman (founder), Carolan Workman (chief executive) Sally Kovalchick (editor in chief) and Paul Hanson (creative director) – and also with Ted Riley, who, for the few years before his death, was her agent. Together they gave her creative freedom.