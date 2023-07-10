Sussex Big Summer Days Out raffle launched in aid of four-year-old Hassocks boy with cancer

A local family have teamed up with attractions across Sussex to launch a 'Big Summer Days Out' raffle in aid of their son, Teddy, who is fighting the aggressive cancer neuroblastoma.

In mid-February, the parents of four-year-old Teddy from West Sussex launched an urgent appeal to give their son the best chance of beating the childhood cancer, neuroblastoma. Just over four months later, the family have raised an incredible £149,000 towards potentially lifesaving treatment abroad, receiving support from the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion and comedian Jen Brister.

“We have been completely blown away by the response from our local community, as well as the wider community of supporters we have found online.” says Teddy’s mum, Kat Lichten. “When we set out to raise up to £300,000 it seemed an impossible task, but I really believe we can do it now.”

Their next fundraiser is an online Big Summer Days Out raffle, where entrants have the chance to win tickets to attractions all over Sussex, including Brighton Pavilion, Leonardslee Gardens, Paradise Park, Fishers Farm Park and more.

Teddy's Big Summer Days Out Raffle runs until 21st July

The top prize is an annual family National Trust pass, kindly sponsored by Hydro Energy Group.

Teddy is a four-year-old from Hassocks in West Sussex who is obsessed with trains. In July 2022, he was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer. Teddy's future is uncertain, as high-risk neuroblastoma is a particularly aggressive and complex cancer to treat. Sadly, the disease returns in almost 50% of children and if this happens, less than one in ten will survive.

Kat and Alastair have teamed up with the charity, Solving Kids’ Cancer, a specialist neuroblastoma charity, to help them raise the funds and access a potentially life-saving cancer vaccine in New York. This would cost between £250,000-300,000 and would involve 8 trips to the US over three years.

Supporters can purchase raffle tickets from https://raffall.com/340753/enter-raffle-to-win-big-summer-days-out-hosted-by-katherine-lichten. Tickets cost £2.50 each, and the raffle will be drawn on Friday 21st July, just in time for the school holidays.