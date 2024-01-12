Sussex brewery appeal to create Uckfield community café exceeds all expectations
Three Acre Brewery, based in the countryside near Heathfield, launched an online crowdfund appeal to create a Brew Café in Uckfield town centre.
The initial target of £7,500 to make the premises suitable was reached in record time. Such was the success that the target has been stretched to £12,500 to enable a better venue with more events, more live music, greater variety of locally-sourced food and drink variety, improved furniture and lighting upgrades. Already, the £10,000 ceiling is about to be broken.
“We were blown away by the tremendous online support our plans had”, says Three Acre director Chester Broad. “The enthusiasm was just incredible and we reached our bare minimum target very quickly; that means we can now improve our basic plans to create a community venue of the highest quality.”
One generous benefactor, Pete C, says he is “happy to contribute and hopes it will be the first of many venues the brewery opens”.
According to Sally R, it will be the “best thing that's happened in Uckfield for years ...and it's desperately needed”. Sentiments echoed by Billy Stevens who feels it’s “exactly what Uckfield town could do with”.
As contributor Nicholas points out, the brewer’s efforts are bucking a national trend. “In a world where beer venues are closing all the time, I welcome a new local taproom,” he says.
Among the many supporters in Uckfield, David J says it is the “best way to fill empty premises” and will “help to bring more local establishments”. And Lee C agrees that it will be “an excellent addition to Uckfield High Street.”
Many supporters, including Doug L are looking forward to opening night. He says he’s “delighted to be supporting Three Acre Brewery - love your beer and look forward to the official opening of the Tap Room.” For Joseph C, he’s “looking forward to some proper beer in Uckfield at last!”
“We agree wholeheartedly with the online comments”, says director and Head Brewer Jamie Newton. “Uckfield is crying out for somewhere like this and we hope it becomes an important hub in the community, that’s certainly our aim.”
More details at: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/three-acre-brewery-brew-cafe