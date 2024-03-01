Sussex brewery launches new range of keg craft ales

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Acre Brewery, based near Heathfield, will supply the new beers as part of expansion which sees it increase creativity and brew a wider range of beer styles than previously possible.

With its ever-popular cask-conditioned ales in increasing demand, and accounting for 90 per cent of the brewery’s output, Three Acre brews can be found as far afield as Norfolk and Sheffield.

“You could say that we are giving-in to continued customer requests to put our best-sellers in kegs”, says Three Acre’s head brewer, Jamie Newton. “Some outlets can take only kegs while others have keg products alongside casks to increase the range they can offer.”

Keg production gets underway at Three Acre Brewery.

The new range is being launched with two popular beers, Blood Orange Pale and Hayloft Lager in 20-litre, 30-litre and 50-litre kegs.

Inspired by the dusty summer heat, after a long day of stacking hay bales, the refreshing German Pilsner brings a taste of August through the colder months. “It’s crisp, cool and refreshing,” says Jamie. With a distinctively clean, floral aftertaste and perfect to supply in kegs.”

Blood Orange Pale has already proved a huge hit in casks. It’s an extra-special American Pale Ale, using Mandarina Bavaria hops and real blood-orange peel to bring out juicy, yet finely-balanced flavours. Now in the new keg range to increase its availability.

Trial runs of the new keg-style beers were well received by both the trade and drinkers. “We did some small-scale brews just to test the market”, explains Three Acre’s Marketing Director, Chester Broad. “They were so successful that we are now going into full production batches with the first already pre-sold.”

Rather than a change of direction, the keg launch is intended to continue raising awareness of Three Acre’s cask beers. Therefore, Blood Orange Pale will be offered in both draught formats, allowing drinkers to try both and explore the differences.