Sussex brewery quenches thirst of Peers and MPs
Session Ale, a craft brew from Three Acre Brewery, has gone on tap in the Strangers Bar at the Palace of Westminster, to be consumed by Peers, MPs and visitors to Parliament.
Three Acre brewery's Chester Broad said: "It's an honour to have our beer on tap in the Mother of all Parliaments. Widely available across the south-east, our brews have already reached as far afield as Sheffield and Edinburgh, but can now be enjoyed by MPs and Peers from around the UK. We hope they enjoy our unique taste of Sussex.”
The award-winning brewery was started four years ago by a trio of school friends who grew-up together in an East Sussex village.
Their local MP, Nusrat Ghani, nominated the brewery for cask beer supply to the Strangers’ Bar and was there to welcome the three directors to celebrate the first serving of the Wealden-made ale there.
The MP said: “I was delighted to support Chester, Jamie and Peter in getting their Session Pale served in Westminster and expose their craft to new customers. I look forward to seeing them continue to thrive and seeing their exciting plans for a new Brew Café come to life next year.”