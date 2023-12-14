Sussex brewery quenches thirst of Peers and MPs

There’s celebration at a Sussex brewery whose beer is now being enjoyed by the country’s leaders.

Session Ale, a craft brew from Three Acre Brewery, has gone on tap in the Strangers Bar at the Palace of Westminster, to be consumed by Peers, MPs and visitors to Parliament.

Three Acre brewery's Chester Broad said: "It's an honour to have our beer on tap in the Mother of all Parliaments. Widely available across the south-east, our brews have already reached as far afield as Sheffield and Edinburgh, but can now be enjoyed by MPs and Peers from around the UK. We hope they enjoy our unique taste of Sussex.”

The award-winning brewery was started four years ago by a trio of school friends who grew-up together in an East Sussex village.

Three Acre Brewery directors join MP Nus Ghani to pul the first Parliamentary pint

Their local MP, Nusrat Ghani, nominated the brewery for cask beer supply to the Strangers’ Bar and was there to welcome the three directors to celebrate the first serving of the Wealden-made ale there.