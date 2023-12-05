Sussex brewery's bid to hit the high street with community bar

An East Sussex brewery is yielding to customer pressure and has announced plans to open a tap room in the Uckfield area next year.

Three Acre Brewery, based at Blackboys near Heathfield, has just celebrated its fourth anniversary. The culmination of hard work by three school friends who joined together to begin the business which was born from a home-brewing hobby in one of the lad’s garden sheds.

Over the last four years, hundreds of thousands of pints of Three Acre have been served, and it has become one of the region’s most popular producers of cask ale.

Now the trio are determined to answer the most oft-asked question and open a bar to server their wide range of hand-crafted beers. They’ve increased initial capacity by 1,400 per cent and created nearly two-dozen ales.

Three Acre Brewery directors Chester Broad and Jamie Newton

“Since we started the brewery, the question we've been asked the most is: "have you got a taproom?", explains award-winning Head Brewer, Jamie Newton. “Countless times, we've responded with: "Unfortunately not yet, but it's coming soon... Now, we hope, that can become a reality."

To kick-start the project, Three Acre has launched a Crowdfunding appeal towards their first Brew Café. Funds and a great deal of hard work are needed to create the right atmosphere in the right space.

“Our new Café Bar will be a warm, welcoming and multi-purpose space for the community, with great people, a great atmosphere, and even better beer”, says director Chester Broad. “We will also promote local produce and have first-rate tea and coffee available along with delicious refreshements.”

Among the initial tasks are renovating the premises, building a bar, making it warm and inviting, installing cosy furniture, warm lighting, plants, and artwork. Then there’s the need for a high-quality an audio system, not to mention branding and signage, as well as finding the best local staff to make the venture a success.