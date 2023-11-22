Sussex care home operator crowned Investors in People ‘Gold Standard’ UK Employer of the Year

Oakland Care which runs Hastings Court in Hastings and Beechwood Grove in Eastbourne secures top spot among companies with 250 or more staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The operator of luxury care homes in East Sussex has been named ‘UK Employer of the Year’ for Gold accredited organisations at the 2023 Investors in People awards.

Oakland Care, which operates Hastings Court in Hastings, Beechwood Grove in Eastbourne and seven homes in the south east, was given the accolade at a ceremony in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After making it onto the final shortlist of 10 from 81 entries, Oakland Care beat off competition from the likes of Hayes Travel and The Gym Group to be crowned winners in the ‘Gold’ category for businesses with more than 250 employees.

The Oakland Care team with Investors in People CEO Paul Devoy (L) and event host Anna Richardson (R)

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been given this award,” said Oakland’s CEO, Joanne Balmer. “Our staff are our greatest asset, providing care and quality of life to our residents, so it’s hugely important that we look after them and give them opportunities to grow and develop their careers.”

Investors in People is an internationally recognised organisation that has been dedicated to ‘making work better’ for more than 30 years. Their work supports leaders, employees, and companies to work together to create effective, positive, and thriving working environments.

Judges were impressed by the focus on staff acknowledgement and Oakland Care’s providing career pathways and in-house ‘masterclasses’. The company runs a comprehensive well-being and inspiration programme including a podcast for staff. Each of its homes holds monthly peer-nominated recognition awards and has mental health wellbeing champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Devoy, Investors in People CEO said: “The winners showcased the gold standard in people management and have produced fantastic work across the board. I have no doubt that the recognition will continue to inspire employers and employees alike, as we all work to ‘Make Work Better’ globally.”

Further evidence of Oakland Care’s support for staff is turnover rates which have more than halved in the last three years. Staff sickness is less than five per cent. Its leadership development programme has resulted in a fifth of general managers at Oakland Care being promoted internally and its core value of being sustainable has been developed in partnership with team members. Oakland Care is the only carbon neutral care home group in the UK and has achieved Greenmark levels 1, 2 & 3 for sustainability and is a Greenmark champion.

The group was also named Residential Care Provider of the Year' (Small Group) in the 2023 Health Investor Awards.