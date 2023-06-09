Sussex celebrates NSPCC Childhood Day

Thousands of people are coming together across Sussex and the South East of England today (June 9) to do their bit for children on Childhood Day, the NSPCC’s annual fundraising day.

The children’s charity first launched Childhood Day three years ago as a way to bring communities together and highlight the vital role that everyone can play in helping to keep children safe from abuse and neglect.

This year, the charity has already seen displays of support across an array of exciting events including: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visiting a school in London, Ant and Dec showing their support of the Childhood Day Mile and a special takeover of the Heart Breakfast show this morning.

Over 195,000 (195,542) counselling sessions were delivered to children by Childline over the past year, and we are determined to continue to be there for any child who wishes to speak to us about their worries and concerns. Of these sessions, 31,279 were delivered by staff and volunteers at Childline’s London and South East base in Shoreditch.

The top five main concerns in 2022/23 for children across the UK were mental and emotional health and wellbeing; family relationships; friendship issues; bullying and school/education problems.

Schools across the south east of England are getting involved in the Childhood Day Mile, with children walking, running, space-hoppering and dancing their mile. All funds raised will go to the NSPCC to help support the vital work in helping to protect children and young people.

HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh, the NSPCC’s Royal Patron, also showed her support on Wednesday by visiting Richard Atkins Primary School in Brixton to celebrate pupils’ fundraising efforts. HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh visited the playground where pupils were waving banners and showing off pictures they had drawn especially for the visit.She was then handed a spinner which contained a choice of ways in which the children could complete their Childhood Day Mile, including hopping, jumping, skipping and dancing.The Royal Visitor then met with two Speak Out Stay Safe volunteers, Gilly Chance and Sarah Rahim, who had been delivering an NSPCC Speak out. Stay safe workshop to older pupils at the school. These workshops help to educate children on how to recognise and understand abuse, as well as how to seek support.

Plenty of other schools have been celebrating and fundraising today too. Bucket collections have been held across the region, including in Brighton and Chichester.

Celebrity NSPCC Ambassadors, Ant and Dec, also shared a photo of them on Instagram as they geared up to support Childhood Day through their Mile. The duo wore sporty headbands and whistles, and encouraged their supporters in the caption to get involved in the Childhood Day Mile. They also commented on the importance of the day, and their ongoing support for the NSPCC.Ant McPartlin: “We’ve been supporters of NSPCC’s Childhood Day from the very beginning because we love that the day is all about bringing everyone in the UK together to have fun and help protect children.”Declan Donnelly: “This year we would love everyone to support the NSPCC by getting involved in the Childhood Day Mile. You can do your mile any way you like, the madder the better! We look forward to hearing some of the crazy ways people tackle their mile.”

How to SupportWhilst Childhood Day is an opportunity for everyone to get involved and raise money whilst having fun, it is also important to recognise the need for Childhood Day and the work done by the NSPCC. Half a million children a year suffer abuse in the UK. That means 7 children in a classroom experience abuse before they turn 18.The NSPCC fights tirelessly to change this, and the charity’s work helps help shape a better future for children in which they are safe from harm.

Gemma Tupper, NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: “We’re so excited to be celebrating Childhood Day today and to see the huge amount of support across wonderful Sussex.“It’s been fantastic to have so many participants getting involved in the Childhood Mile and other fundraising efforts, and we at the NSPCC would like to thank every single person who has donated or volunteered.“This special day helps us to continue to support children in Sussex and across the UK, and protect them from abuse as we work to ensure as many children as possible have a safe and joyful childhood.”

It’s never too late to show your support for Childhood Day and the amazing work being done up and down the UK by the NSPCC. You can find out more about how to get involved with Childhood Day here.