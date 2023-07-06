NationalWorldTV
Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members join together to form a Sea of Red in Lancing

Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members joined together at Lancing Beach Green to form a ‘Sea of Red’ as part of London and South East England (LaSER) celebration of Trefoil’s 80th. Birthday
By Janet SamuelContributor
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 09:10 BST

On a windy afternoon of Saturday July 1 at 3pm Sussex Central Trefoil Guild members joined together at Lancing Beach Green to form a ‘Sea of Red’ as part of London and South East England (LaSER) celebration of Trefoil’s 80th. Birthday.

Trefoil members formed seas of red around the region, from Littlehampton, West Sussex, along the coast to Herne Bay, Kent, and also at other locations including along the Thames, at Tower Bridge, Alexandra Palace, other parks in Middlesex, Surrey and London, at the Cutty Sark, Greenwich. Councillors Mike Mendoza, Chairman of Lancing Parish Council and Jo Pannell, Chairman of Adur District Council, Ann Bridges & Carol Albury joined the celebration.

Preceding the event the county held their annual review at Lancing Village Hall, where members enjoyed a fish & chip lunch beforehand.

Guikd members join to form a 'Sea of Red'Guikd members join to form a 'Sea of Red'
Carol Pembrey county Chair, congratulated members on having a full & exciting programme during the previous year which often included the 80th Anniversary Challenge. She was delighted to present Naomi Robinson and Margery Nash with their Star Challenge Award and Margery also with her Bronze Voyage Award. For more information go to https://sussexcentraltrefoil.jjl-host.uk/ or www.trefoilguild.co.uk/

Cutting the Birthday Cake in the wind!Cutting the Birthday Cake in the wind!
Presentation of awards Presentation of awards
