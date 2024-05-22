Sussex charity featured on The BBC's Mammals, with Sir David Attenborough, Appeals for support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The rescue centre featured on BBC Mammals with Sir David Attenborough last week is urgently appealing for support. International Animal Rescue's centre in Nosara, Costa Rica, is at capacity. Its quarantine and clinic facilities are full following a surge in injured wildlife, with 189 animals being admitted from January to April 2024.

Many require life-saving medical interventions and then rehabilitation due to devastating wildfires, the illegal pet trade, and electrocution emergencies. Wildfires have ravaged animal habitats in Costa Rica, claiming countless lives and leaving survivors with severe injuries.

Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue, said, "Costa Rican wildlife faces unprecedented threats, from wildfires to the illegal pet trade. Last week, the BBC Mammals documentary highlighted the tragic situation of howler monkey uninsulated cable electrocutions. The BBC programme reinforced the incredible and tireless work our team at the centre in Costa Rica is doing."

The Guanacaste Fire Department reported a 27% increase in fire emergencies compared to the previous year, exacerbating the plight of wildlife. Despite the tragedies, the centre's teams have worked tirelessly to rescue and provide critical care to affected animals. One such survivor is Ricardo, the raccoon, who was orphaned and severely injured by wildfires. His story epitomises the challenges faced by wildlife in the wake of human-induced disasters. The centre's efforts to save Ricardo and other animals highlight the importance of ongoing support.

International Animal Rescue call for support as admissions rise

The illegal wildlife trade further compounds the crisis, with animals like Paco, the orange-chinned parakeet, suffering mutilation and behavioural issues due to captivity. These animals require specialised care and sanctuary, placing additional strain on the centre's resources.

In response to these challenges, the centre is appealing for donations to cover the costs of running the facility for a month, totalling £34,302. This funding will enable the centre to continue providing intensive care, rehabilitation, and sanctuary for injured and trafficked wildlife.

Gavin added, "Your support is crucial to ensuring the survival and recovery of these animals. Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference in rewriting their stories from tragedy to triumph. "