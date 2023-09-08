Sussex charity Guild Care expands into Horsham with new shop opening
and live on Freeview channel 276
Guild Care supports older people, people living with dementia, and children and adults with learning disabilities. All the money raised in shops helps Guild Care with their aim to reduce social isolation and social stigma through their range of community services and care homes.
The new Guild Care shop promises to captivate shoppers seeking affordable yet high-quality items. Shoppers can expect to find an extensive range of women's and men's clothing, accessories, children's clothing, toys, bric-a-brac, and more.
Adam Rider, Director of Retail at Guild Care said "We are delighted to announce the opening of our new shop in Horsham. We take immense pride in the quality of our growing number of stores and invite residents of Horsham and neighbouring areas to explore our newest shop. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our brilliant team for making the new shop look so great."
Guild Care extends a warm invitation to everyone to visit their new shop and support their charity. Donations of pre-loved items are highly appreciated as they play a crucial role in raising essential funds. The shop is located at 44 West Street, Horsham, RH12 1PP, and will be open 9-5 Monday to Saturday and 10-4 on Sundays. For more information, please visit www.guildcare.org/horsham-charity-shop.