Sussex charity Medi Tech Trust's 100% success in its community initiative for East Sussex patients

Medi Tech Trust Founders Bob Lewis and Graham Watson started the Community Initiative in 2018 to give every surgery in East Sussex their choice of medical equipment needed to benefit their patients.

This year the representatives of the remaining surgeries in East Sussex were presented with their chosen items - 100% success for a project to support patient medical care in East Sussex.

The Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex Mr Giles York QPM DL, together with his wife Mrs Sally York, were guests of honour at the presentation of the Wish List medical equipment at Uckfield Civic Centre. Also present was the Mayor of Uckfield, Cllr Karen Bedwell, the Chairman of Rother District Council Councillor Richard Thomas, the Deputy Mayor of Rye Cllr Chris Hoggart, and the Deputy Mayor of Bexhill on Sea Cllr Memish Huseyin.

The guests were given a presentation showing the charity’s work both in the UK and internationally and many agreed to join the Medi Tech Recycling Initiative, where unused medical equipment and consumables, which cannot be used again in the UK are collected, sorted and dispatched to Low Income Countries. They were also given an insight into the medical training the charity undertakes in Africa and developing countries. The Deputy Lieutenant then presented certificates to each participating surgery and congratulated the charity on the work it was doing.

The Deputy Lieutenant of East Sussex with Local Civic Leaders and Surgery Representatives

What next? More initiatives in the future are planned.

Medi Tech Trust whose aim is to “change lives through donating equipment and providing training”, has a wonderful team based in Hailsham, but needs more volunteers to help keep up the momentum to get recycled equipment to where it is needed.