BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Sussex charity says “just be your elf” as it looks for festive volunteers

It may be too early to mention Christmas but a Sussex charity is looking for volunteer elves to help Santa in its festive grotto.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:50 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Budding Foundation runs a hugely-popular grotto in Hassocks to raise money for its support of young people across the county, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.

“We are looking for more community-minded people to assist us”, says charity founder Clive Gravett. “Our team of existing elves ranges from 18 to 80 years-old, but we are also happy to support young people (aged 16+) to help provide rewarding work experience in line with our charity's aims.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The grotto, at South Downs Nurseries, runs from 18th November until Christmas Eve and welcomes thousands of children visiting the family-run garden centre.

Most Popular
Santa needs some little helpers in HassocksSanta needs some little helpers in Hassocks
Santa needs some little helpers in Hassocks

Both full and half-day stints are available with uniforms provided where needed. For more information, email [email protected]

The charity was founded in 2013 and works to raise funds to supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.

Related topics:SussexHassocksNurseriesSouth Downs