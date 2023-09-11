Sussex charity says “just be your elf” as it looks for festive volunteers
The Budding Foundation runs a hugely-popular grotto in Hassocks to raise money for its support of young people across the county, especially those who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
“We are looking for more community-minded people to assist us”, says charity founder Clive Gravett. “Our team of existing elves ranges from 18 to 80 years-old, but we are also happy to support young people (aged 16+) to help provide rewarding work experience in line with our charity's aims.”
The grotto, at South Downs Nurseries, runs from 18th November until Christmas Eve and welcomes thousands of children visiting the family-run garden centre.
Both full and half-day stints are available with uniforms provided where needed. For more information, email [email protected]
The charity was founded in 2013 and works to raise funds to supports children across the county, especially those with essential needs, as well as funding educational courses and gardening projects for groups.