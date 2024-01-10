Sussex charity set for busy year ahead after huge grotto successes
Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham, and the South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks welcomed over 5,500 children and 6,700 to see Santa, with every visit supporting The Budding Foundation charity.
Already the charity has begun to distribute some of the £62,000 raised, the highest ever from the annual event. Local foodbanks have benefited to the tune of £10,000, with £3,000 going to fund trips and respite holidays for children with special needs. Some £5,000 has been given through local councils to help local families in need.
“The Budding Foundation will, of course, continue our regular donations in the coming year to support those families and children most in need across Sussex”, says charity founder Clive Gravett.
The charity gifted a thousand free entries to the grottos to other charities and local authorities, allowing impoverished families to visit when they otherwise would not have been able to. Additionally, there were dedicated visits for eight special needs groups and nursery schools.
“None of this would have been possible without the enormous support of our 45 volunteers who kept both venues open for 24 days, plus those who assisted with wrapping the 6,000 presents we needed for Father Christmas to hand out,” added Clive. “They play an essential part in our Christmas fundraising, and I would like to thank them and all the staff at Tates of Sussex garden centres for their dedication and hard work in making it happen.”