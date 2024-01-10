Sussex charity set for busy year ahead after huge grotto successes

The popularity of two Father Christmas grottos means that a Sussex charity working to help disadvantaged young people and improve their lives is set for a bumper year.

Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, near Horsham, and the South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks welcomed over 5,500 children and 6,700 to see Santa, with every visit supporting The Budding Foundation charity.

Already the charity has begun to distribute some of the £62,000 raised, the highest ever from the annual event. Local foodbanks have benefited to the tune of £10,000, with £3,000 going to fund trips and respite holidays for children with special needs. Some £5,000 has been given through local councils to help local families in need.

“The Budding Foundation will, of course, continue our regular donations in the coming year to support those families and children most in need across Sussex”, says charity founder Clive Gravett.

The Budding Foundation’s Clive Gravett

The charity gifted a thousand free entries to the grottos to other charities and local authorities, allowing impoverished families to visit when they otherwise would not have been able to. Additionally, there were dedicated visits for eight special needs groups and nursery schools.