Sussex charity tackling youth homelessness appoints Emily Brock as CEO

YMCA DownsLink Group, one of Sussex's biggest charities, supporting vulnerable children and young people, is delighted to announce the appointment of Emily Brock as its new Chief Executive.

Emily's arrival aligns with a pivotal moment as the charity embarks on an ambitious three-year strategy to address the growing needs of vulnerable children and young people. With extensive leadership experience and a strong commitment to driving meaningful change, Emily will spearhead efforts to strengthen services and expand impact.

Currently, Emily is Executive Director of Transformation and Business Improvement at Two Saints, a charity providing homes and specialist support to people who are homeless or in need across Berkshire, Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton. In her role Emily has led an ambitious organisational change strategy. With more than 20 years of senior-level experience at organisations such as, RSPCA, Sightsavers and UKTI, she has an impressive track record of delivering impactful results. Additionally, she is Chair at Clock Tower Sanctuary, a Brighton-based drop-in day center for homeless 16-25 year olds, and serves as a Non-Executive Director of the Good Agency.

Commenting on the appointment, Emily says: "I’m excited to be joining YMCA DownsLink Group as Chief Executive. This is an important moment for the organisation, and I’m committed to making a positive impact. I look forward to working in partnership with the many people and organisations who share a passion for supporting the lives of children and young people."

Fran Beckett, Chair at YMCA DownsLink Group, said: “We’re delighted that Emily is joining the organisation and we want to extend a very warm welcome to her. With her track record of exceptional leadership skills, and unwavering commitment to social welfare, Emily is well placed to lead the organisation into a new era of innovation and transformative impact.”

YMCA DownsLink Group has been at the forefront of providing support to vulnerable children and young people, addressing issues such as youth homelessness, mental health services, and social exclusion. Under Emily's leadership, the charity will focus on its impact, working closely with local communities, businesses, and government agencies to forge sustainable solutions to these challenges to create a brighter future for young people.