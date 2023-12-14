Sussex charity takes special-needs children to visit Santa in his festive grotto

Children from West Sussex with special needs had the chance to visit Father Christmas in his Enchanted Forest during a festive outing.

Herons Dale children visit Santa at Old Barn, Dial Post

The 20 pupils from Herons Dale Primary School, in Shoreham-by-Sea, were taken to Old Barn at Dial Post, near Horsham, to meet Santa.

The visit to the Tates garden centre was arranged by Sussex charity The Budding Foundation which works to support children across the county.

Teachers volunteered to be elves for the day which included Makaton signing to aid communication.

Father Christmas at Old Barn, Dial Post

The outing was part of a wider scheme giving free visits to Santa for children who are disabled or have complex special needs.