Sussex children's charity boost

A Sussex children's charity is starting the new year with a huge boost thanks to the 10,000 people who visited their Christmas grottos.

One of the Ukrainian families welcomes at the charity grotto.

The Budding Foundation, based in Lancing, helps young people across the county, especially those in-need or affected by trauma or disability. It worked with South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks and Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post to raise a gross amount of over £68,000 from visits to see Santa.

“It was an amazing achievement”, says Sarah Mead from Tates garden centres. “We welcomed 4,500 children, some from as far away as New Zealand, Spain, the USA and Italy.”

The charity made free visits available to 800 families, including those settling from Ukraine, young children in supported accommodation and SEN pupils.

The Budding Foundation’s founder, Clive Gravett, is delighted with the help from Tates of Sussex in supporting the grottos and helping to raise a substantial sum for the charity. “These funds will enable us to continue supporting young people in Sussex, especially those living in deprivation”, he said. “In the last 12 months our grants have helped improve the lives of over 500 young people across the county, and support many families suffering poverty.

“Our Santa experience raises the bulk of our annual funds, with the help of our fantastic volunteers (aged 18 to 80) who in the five-week s leading up to Christmas make it happen.”