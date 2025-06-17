Sussex Chorus is ending the 2024/25 season with a concert performance of Gilbert & Sullivan’s Pirates of Penzance at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0LG on Saturday, June 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from Sussex Chorus (01444 412579), Burgess Hill Help Point and Eventbrite.co.uk or on the door. Each adult ticket is £18 (including a programme) but £16 each for groups of four or more. A ticket for students in full-time education is £6.

Spokesman Andrew Fox said: “Sir Arthur Sullivan Seymour Sullivan (1842-1900), an English composer, and the dramatist/librettist Sir William Schwenck Gilbert (1836-1911) were best known for their collaborations which produced fourteen comic operas. They had been introduced to each other by the theatre manager of the D’Oyly Carte Company.

“The opera started life in New York in 1879 with its London debut in 1880 where it ran for 363 performances. The Doyly Carte company performed it for the next 100 years until the copyright expired. The opera was the fifth Gilbert and Sullivan collaboration and the only one to have its official premiere in the United States. It remains popular today, taking its place along with The Mikado and HMS Pinafore as one of the most frequently performed Gilbert and Sullivan Operas.

“It is a comic opera in two acts. Embark on a delightful journey as the opera has plenty of fun, wonderful lyrics and a ridiculously amusing plot so all the family will love it. The work is most famous for the song I am the very model of a modern Major General.

“Our Music Director Stephen Anthony Brown will conduct the concert with soloists from Sussex Chorus and the orchestral accompaniment will be provided by Kent Sinfonia.”