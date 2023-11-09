Sussex churches to play full part in Remembrance

Parishes across Sussex are putting last minute touches to plans to commemorate those who died in battle as Remembrance weekend approaches.

Saturday 11th of November is Remembrance Day followed by Remembrance Sunday, when hundreds of services, ceremonies, marches, and commemorations are planned to take place over the two days.

Bishops and clergy will play their part in leading services of remembrance - often in the company of church leaders from other denominations as communities come together to remember.

Many local schools, including Church of England schools, are also holding special assemblies on Friday previewing the weekend.

Tie a ribbon to the church gates and join in prayers for peace.

The Diocese published videos in which local veterans speak of their personal memories of what they endured in the name of peace. This series of videos, recorded in 2022, include Roy Harland, who served in the Royal Navy's Radar Branch during WW2. Roy sadly passed in February of this year and his family wanted us to still share the interview. Click here to watch.

"It is wonderful how communities do come together - people of all ages - to remember the sacrifice made by so many. This year of course as we pray for peace, we also remember current conflicts across the world."