Sussex coach wins pride award

Worth School Head of Cricket Raj Chaudhuri has been named Sports Person of the Year in The Bengal’s Pride Awards.
By Howard GriggsContributor
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT
These annual awards, now in their fifth year, are dedicated to celebrating the achievements of the Bengali ethnic community from India and Bangladesh, not just in South Asia but right across the globe.

Mr Chaudhuri is a former First Class cricketer in India and an English Cricket Board level 4 qualified coach. He has had a major impact upon cricket at Worth over a number of years and the school has been included in The Cricketer magazine’s top cricket schools in Britain for the last five years, reflecting the fact that they provide the best coaching programme possible for boys and girls in the school.

Worth School Head of Cricket Raj ChaudhuriWorth School Head of Cricket Raj Chaudhuri
Alongside coaching at Worth, Mr Chaudhuri has run the First Class Cricket Academy for the past 15 years. He has won the award for his work in skill development and optimisation of player potential.

Previous winners of The Bengal’s Pride Awards include former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly and English cricket commentator Isa Guhu.

