Sussex Coast Talking news charity for the blind needs a new home

Sussex Coast Talking News, a charity providing a vital free news service for the blind and visually impaired, has issued a plea for help.

Volunteer Sue Hepburn in SCTN's studio

Sussex Coast Talking News (SCTN), formerly known as Voice of Progress, distributes fortnightly news broadcasts - containing up to 30 stories plus a magazine - directly to the homes of listeners who are unable to read a conventional newspaper.

But re-development work at its Rustington Hall base of operations this year means it will have to move out of its dedicated recording studio for at least 18 months from early March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is therefore on the lookout for temporary accommodation so it can continue to operate as smoothly as possible.

The current base houses a small recording studio, office and space for copying and distributing CDs and USB sticks to listeners.Listeners from Shoreham to Bognor Regis receive the information by post, ensuring they are able to stay fully in touch with what’s been happening in their area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It needs secure space for a studio accommodating four people, a recording desk and a small amount of office space. Ideally, a telephone and internet connection is also required.

Director Rob Batho said: “We have been enormously grateful to Rustington Hall over the years for their help and support in accommodating our recording studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have been promised a new studio on the first floor of the new building once it is complete, which will offer us secure facilities in the years ahead.

“In the meantime, though, we are desperately keen to find somewhere where we will be able to continue our operation seamlessly while the work is going on.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you think you are able to help with an offer of temporary accommodation, please contact Rob Batho at [email protected] or phone 01903 776569.

SCTN Volunteers have provided the free news service for more than 45 years. A team of news editors prepare the bulletins, based on articles in the Worthing Herald and Littlehampton Gazette and West Sussex Gazette. They also producing a separate digitally-recorded magazine containing feature material. These are recorded by a group of readers and technicians, with multiple copies produced and posted out.Since the charity was launched in 1975, well over 1,100 editions have been produced and many leading politicians and celebrities - including Harold Macmillan, David Jacobs, Dave Allen, Margaret Thatcher and Barbara Cartland - have been interviewed exclusively for the magazine broadcasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, SCTN are also looking for a treasurer as their current treasurer is standing down after more than ten years’ loyal service. If you are interested or know someone who might be contact Rob Batho using the details above.