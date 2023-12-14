Sussex Community Rail projects shortlisted for national industry awards

A series of schemes to connect communities to their railways have been shortlisted for prestigious national awards.The projects promoted by Southeast Communities Rail Partnership were recognised by Community Rail Network in their annual awards.

The six shortlisted schemes are:

Bishopstone community hub on the Sussex Downs Line from Seaford to Brighton in the Most Enhanced Railway Spaces category

Friends of Angmering Station on the Sussex Coast Line at Gold level in the It’s Your Station category

Friends of Bishopstone Station at Silver level in the It’s Your Station category

Friends of Bishopstone Station chair Barbara Mine in the Outstanding Volunteer Contribution category

Chichester commemorates Trevor Tupper in the Community Creative Projects and Station Arts category

Community Rail Coronation Connections in the Most Effective Communications Campaign category

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “We are pleased that our projects have been shortlisted by Community Rail Network and that our collaborative approach with our partners has been recognised. Good luck to all the entrants.”

Outstanding Community Rail Volunteer nominee Barbara Mine

Bishopstone community hub was opened in the Old Parcel Room at the station in November 2022 after a five-year campaign led by Barbara Mine and the Friends of Bishopstone Station. The group of dedicated volunteers worked with Southern Railway, Network Rail, Department for Transport, Railway Heritage Trust, Community Rail Network and Southeast Communities Rail Partnership to secure funding for the work.

The art deco building was on English Heritage’s At Risk register. It is now a thriving hub with talks, events, classes and social gatherings taking place at the restored building.

Barbara Mine was named as one of the 500 Coronation Champions ahead of the coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla for her work in leading the Friends group.

Community Rail Coronation Connections was a series of news stories and social media posts in the run-up to the national event on 6 May to promote the environmental benefits of train travel to venues and locations with Royal links.

Friends of Angmering Station garden

Trevor Tupper was involved with the West Sussex Rail Users Association from the 1980s and was Vice Chair of the Arun Valley Community Rail Partnership until his death in 2022. A commemorative bench was unveiled at his home station of Chichester in April 2023.

The Friends of Angmering Station group was officially set up in 2018 and the group has taken on many projects including a wildflower meadow and Remembrance silhouette.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Our Community Rail Awards showcase the amazing projects, initiatives, and people across Britain that make community rail. This year we’ve received 200 submissions and as always, the standard of entries has been extremely high. We’re looking forward to joining our community rail colleagues and industry partners to celebrate their hard work, positivity, and dedication at our awards evening in March.”

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership works to connect communities to people, places and opportunities on railway lines.

Bishopstone community hub

It is an accredited rail partnership with the Department for Transport and has nine Community Rail lines.

Southeast CRP works with five train operating companies across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent and Berkshire. It also manages a line in south-west London.

The partnership collaborates with train operators, Network Rail, local authorities, community representatives and dedicated volunteers at 112 stations on its lines. It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about rail safety, healthy and sustainable travel as well as taking people on ‘Try a Train’ trips.

More details about the work of Southeast CRP at www.southeastcrp.org