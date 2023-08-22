Sussex Cricket Foundation go all out for Chestnut Tree House

On Friday 4 August, children at Chestnut Tree House were treated to a host of fun games and activities courtesy of Sussex Cricket Foundation. Led by coaches Alex King, Lara Johnson, Matt Cutress and Fred Bridges, the cricket-themed session was enjoyed by a group of children at the hospice near Arundel.

Described as ‘fun and inclusive’, the session is set to be the first of many as the Foundation describe why they want to support Chestnut Tree House children's hospice going forward:

“Supporting our communities and providing opportunities for people to access the game is a key objective of the Foundation,” explains Gary Wallis-Tayler, Community Cricket Director at Sussex Cricket Foundation.

“We know that Chestnut Tree House provide amazing care for the children and families they support across Sussex, and we wanted to do something to help. We are delighted to be working with the children and staff at Chestnut Tree House and hope to make these fun sessions a regular occurrence moving forward.”

Sussex Cricket Foundation coaches at Chestnut Tree House

Explaining what support like this means to the charity, Anna Jones, Director of Children’s Services at Chestnut Tree House said: “Palliative care is about living and giving children experiences and opportunities – adding life to shortened years and enabling them to make amazing memories. At Chestnut Tree House, we provide specialist care, but we also want children to enjoy all the things that other children their age do. This fun cricket session was a perfect example of this and we’re incredibly grateful to Sussex Cricket Foundation for their support.”

Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice currently cares for around 300 children and young people with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions across East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire.