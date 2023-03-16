Sussex dealerships are honoured in Mercedes-Benz Vans' ‘best of the best’

Mercedes-Benz Vans paid tribute to the stars of its Dealer Network at the latest edition of its celebration of franchisee excellence, with Sussex-based Rossetts Commercials scooping one of the event’s two special awards.

Rossetts Commercials Dealer Principal Richard Wheeler, centre, receives the award with, from left, host presenter Cameron Goodall, Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Managing Director Robert Veit, Sales Director Sarah Palfreyman, Chief Financial Officer David Nogossek, and Operations Director Simon Neill

Held in the stately surroundings of Edinburgh Castle, the Dealer of the Year Awards ceremony was the first of its kind for the brand – rather than giving prizes across a broader range of categories, the manufacturer presented two awards, while praising every one of its Dealer partners for their contribution to another year of success.

The two individual winners for 2022 were Rossetts Commercials, which has sites in Sussex (Crawley, Eastbourne and Worthing), and Surrey, which lifted the award for Best Customer Service Team; and Yorkshire-based Northside Truck & Van, named Best Sales Team.

“Our congratulations to the two victors,” said Mercedes-Benz UK Managing Director Robert Veit. “Performance was extremely high across the whole Dealer Network, contributing to a very successful year.”

“Teams were measured against a very strict set of performance criteria and the margins of difference were extremely tight. Somebody had to win, and when the numbers were finalised Northside and Rossetts came out on top. Both can be very proud of their well-deserved success.”

Unstinting dedication to looking after every customer requirement was also hailed by Rossetts Dealer Principal Richard Wheeler, who paid tribute to his Dealership colleagues for their achievement of the highest percentage of five-star rated CSI scores across the UK network.

Richard said: “The past year has been a very challenging trading period for many of our customers so we have pulled out all the stops to support them. The whole Rossetts team has always delivered great service but we’re very proud of the fact that in 2022 we achieved the highest satisfaction scores in the country.”

Rossetts Commercials sells and supports the award-winning Mercedes-Benz Vans range – which comprises Sprinter, Vito and Citan models, as well as electric eSprinter and eVito variants from sites in Aldershot, Crawley, Eastbourne and Worthing.

