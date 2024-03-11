Sussex dog lovers urged to join 'walkies' challenge for CRUK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together with their furry friends, they’re being asked to walk 60 miles throughout April to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

The Stand Up To Cancer Dog Walking Challenge, supported by and launched at Crufts, asks people and their canine counterparts to clock up the distance, or whatever represents a personal challenge, over the course of the month. Whether it’s short strolls with a puppy or longer walks with a hound that likes to hike, anything goes, what matters most is raising money for life-saving research. To help fundraisers walk in style, everyone who signs up receives a free dog bandana.

And for those who want to ensure they’re fully kitted out for the challenge, a range of products from dog beds and cushions, for that all important post-walkies snooze, to bobble hats that will beat the early morning chills, will be available from the Stand Up To Cancer shop later this month.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South East, Lynn Daly, said: “‘Walkies’ has always been a popular word, but now we’re giving it new meaning. With around 53,500 people diagnosed with cancer every year in the region*, we’re asking the dog walking community to do something ‘paw-some’ this April that could help make the next research breakthrough happen.

“There are lots of benefits to taking part in our dog walking challenge, not least the chance to improve your fitness while raising vital funds.

"We need as many people as possible to take part, because the progress we make in the fight against the disease relies on every person, every pound – and now every pet pooch. Now is the time to Stand Up To Cancer.” Stand Up To Cancer takes developments from the lab and accelerates them into new tests and treatments that could help save the lives of more people in the South East and across the UK.

"The campaign is helping to transform the landscape of cancer therapy. Since its launch in the UK in 2012, it has raised more than £113 million, funding 64 clinical trials and research projects involving more than 13,000 cancer patients. "

Lynn added: “From developing a molecule to super-charge the immune system to attack tumours, to re-programming viruses to seek and destroy cancer cells, when it comes to beating cancer our tireless scientists are like a dog with a bone.”

Sign up for the Stand Up To Cancer ‘Walkies’ challenge now at su2c.org.uk/walkies

BENEFITS OF WALKING WITH YOUR FURRY FRIEND

• Reduces stress. Walking is a great way to zone out and rid yourself of stress.

• Lowers blood pressure. Being active can help prevent high blood pressure.

• Discover new places. Explore your local area and find beautiful locations along the way with your dog.

• Walk and play with your dog. Have fun playing with your dog while getting in your daily miles.