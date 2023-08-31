Sussex family roofing business raises vital funds for young people with cancer

Richard Soan, Managing Director at Richard Soan Roofing Services in Lewes, has raised over £55,000 for the charity Teenage Cancer Trust. Richard, and family, have been supporting the charity for over decade, and on Friday 11 August their Race Day event took place at Brighton Racecourse. Funds donated bring their total to support young people with cancer with the charity to over £350,000.

The money raised will now be used by Teenage Cancer Trust to fund specialist hospital units, nurses and youth workers across the UK that provide outstanding age appropriate care and emotional support to those in need.

Richard's event receives huge support from the Sussex roofing and construction industry. This year saw 330 guests in attendance and they all showed their generous support in the raffle and auction, bidding for some fantastic 'money can't buy' prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard was joined on the day by Clare Towner from Brighton, the mother of Harry, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 14 and supported through his ordeal by Teenage Cancer Trust.

Richard Soan with wife Anita and daugher Olivia

Clare spoke to guests about the impact of their fundraising on their lives and said: "You never know what will happen. Harry woke up one morning with a lump under his arm, and when this was biopsied we were told it was a very rare blood cancer.

"Harry was supported by the Teenage Cancer Trust team at the Royal Marsden in Sutton. It's a much better environment for teenagers and young adults. The patient can have someone stay with them like a parent, friend or partner and you are always welcomed. You can listen to music, watch films, play pool, do quizzes, play computer games, make friends, watch sport together. The patients can just hang out and most importantly have a bit of humour and banter. It really helps the days pass".

"The staff are compassionate and able gague the right approach for each patient. Harry liked the dark humour cancer brings so the nurses would joke with him and make him laugh. Teenage Cancer Trust certainaly makes life with cancer more bearable".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Harry is 24 now and has been cancer free for four years. Teenage Cancer Trust makes a massive difference to young people facing the challenge of their lives."

Richard Soan with Clare Towner

Speaking about the event Richard Soan said: "We are delighted to continue our support for Teenage Cancer Trust and are very pleased with the amount raised on the day.

"My thanks go to all the organisations who supported the day, because without their support this event could not happen, and to all the individuals who took part and bid so generously in the auction.

"Teenage Cancer Trust deserves all the support it can get. It relies on support from fundraising events and donations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Farquharson, Senior Relationship Manager at Teenage Cancer Trust said: "Richard gives up so much time and energy to make this incredible event one of the most loved on the calendar for all who attend.

"We're so grateful to Richard and his family for their fantastic support over so many years.

"The money raised means that we can continue to provide young people like Harry with expert nurses to support them throughout treatment, dedicated youth workers to help them cope with anxiety and isolation and a network of other young people to chat to.

"No teenager or young adult should ever have to face cancer alone. Richard's support makes a huge difference to young people with cancer in Sussex and beyond.”