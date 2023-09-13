Sussex garden centre staff help colleagues in walking challenge

Staff and friends from a group of family-run Sussex garden centres raised over £3,500 for charities close to their hearts as they completed a 55km walk around the county.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They covered the ground between their four sites in Newhaven, Hassocks, Portslade and Dial Post to raise funds for the Early Birth Association and Royal Marsden cancer care.

Enduring the late-summer heat, they completed the route in three stages. Firstly the 19km from Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks; then 12km on to Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade, and finally another 24km down to Paradise Park in Newhaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some colleagues have had first-hand experience of the care and support offered to them through the Early Birth Association, while the Royal Marsden means a great deal to both a former colleague and a current member of the team who have received exemplary care there.

Some of Team Tates at Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post.

Director Darren Clift covered the entire route while other members are tackling various sector combinations.

He said: “Tates have always strived to be part of the community in which they operate, and this was a wonderful way to bring our four sites together and give something back to charities that have been an important part of the lives of both our colleagues and our customers.