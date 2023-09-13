Sussex garden centre staff help colleagues in walking challenge
They covered the ground between their four sites in Newhaven, Hassocks, Portslade and Dial Post to raise funds for the Early Birth Association and Royal Marsden cancer care.
Enduring the late-summer heat, they completed the route in three stages. Firstly the 19km from Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post to South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks; then 12km on to Mayberry Garden Centre in Portslade, and finally another 24km down to Paradise Park in Newhaven.
Some colleagues have had first-hand experience of the care and support offered to them through the Early Birth Association, while the Royal Marsden means a great deal to both a former colleague and a current member of the team who have received exemplary care there.
Director Darren Clift covered the entire route while other members are tackling various sector combinations.
He said: “Tates have always strived to be part of the community in which they operate, and this was a wonderful way to bring our four sites together and give something back to charities that have been an important part of the lives of both our colleagues and our customers.
“It’s an endurance to walk nearly 40miles, but an absolute credit to the team that completed all, or part of the walk, giving up their free time to support our chosen charities.”