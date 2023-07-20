Sussex gardener celebrates decade of improving the lives of young people through his projects in book

Ten years ago, Clive Gravett turned 60, retired and started The Budding Foundation charity. Since then he has raised around £400k for local young people in need, created and curated The Museum of Gardening at Tates' South Downs Nurseries and written a successful book about the experience.

This all came about when Clive, still working full time in a demanding job but working in conservation in his spare time, established a school pond and gardening club at Manor Hall Primary School, Southwick.

In 2010 the children in Clive’s gardening club won two awards in a national sunflower growing competition. Clive, as a horticulturist and gardening historian, then decided to dedicate a charity for the benefit of young people, in memory of the lawn mower inventor, Edwin Beard Budding. (Clive is one of the world’s leading authorities on lawn mower history).

Registration with the Charity Commission was achieved in January 2014 and in 2016, his focal point for fundraising, The Museum of Gardening was opened. The museum houses an impressive collection of lawnmowers and many unique horticultural items.

Manor Hall Primary School Gardening Club, Southwick

Tates of Sussex Garden Centres not only host the Museum of Gardening in their Hassocks Heritage Centre but also help raise the bulk of the charity's funds by allowing the charity to run two very successful Santa's grottos in Hassocks and at Old Barn Garden Centre, Dial Post.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the charity which has recently been awarded a Bronze City Kids Magazine Green Award (in the Outdoor Education Category). This is a recognition of Clive's dedication to helping hundreds of schools and organisations with grants, plants and advice. The charity also works closely with other charities, Family Support Work and Brighton YMCA to offer targeted support to local young people and families suffering deprivation.

The charity has assisted young people through educational and vocational courses and is keen to sponsor more young people in this way, removing barriers to opportunity. If you support a young person in a professional capacity (such as a teacher, youth worker, advocate, health professional) and feel they would benefit from this specific financial support please contact: [email protected]

Clive's book is available to buy here with all proceeds going to the charity: