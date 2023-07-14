Sussex Highwheelers in Action!

The group has been set up to stimulate interest and encourage the study of the history of the 'Ordinary' bicycle, more widely known as the Penny Farthing. The aims are to organise regular rides and events that highlight the history and development of the highwhell and celebrate the lives of the important people who built, rode and broke records on these machines.

When the Veteran-Cycle Club was first formed these veteran machines were regularly ridden at Club events but at the time they were less than 100 years old. 50 years on, many of these bicycles are now considered museum pieces and although some are still ridden and shown, frequent use is likely to be detrimental to their preservation. While we hope that these early bicycles will still be part of the activities of the group, there are now several manufacturers of high quality replica machines and a new breed that we would term ‘modern penny farthings’ that offer an entry point for anyone wishing to take part in our activities. We hope that, by encouraging riders of these new machines, we can attract a new generation of highwheel enthusiasts.