Sussex landlord celebrated at UK housing excellence awards

Sussex not-for-profit, care, support and housing provider, Southdown, has been recognised by the Affordable Housing Awards as the Best Supported Housing Landlord in the UK.

The organisation, which provides support for 10,000 people across Sussex each year, including 570 tenants for whom it is the landlord for, was also ‘highly commended’ in the coveted Landlord of the Year award category.

Recognising excellence in UK Housing, the Affordable Housing Awards identify the social landlords, charities and partners, who work with their communities to deliver great outcomes for tenants and residents. The awards are designed not just to celebrate success, but to help other landlords learn from it and replicate it.

Pauline Ford, Chair of Southdown’s Board, said, “I am delighted for the whole Southdown team that their hard work in developing and delivering a thoughtful and individualised approach to the way we support our tenants has been recognised by this award.

"Supported housing is becoming increasingly challenging to deliver, and the important message about the significant preventative benefits (and costs savings) this form of housing delivers is not being heard at a national level. Fortunately, our partners across Sussex have been very supportive and we look forward to continuing our collective work to ensure that the individual and their needs is central to our work.”

Jim Aspdin, Director of Housing and Business Services at Southdown, added, “Being recognised for our personalised approach and focus on partnership working to meet our tenants’ needs is fantastic recognition of the hard work of our housing management, property services and client services’ teams.

"As a small, supported housing provider, we know our tenants well and they know us. We have 50 tenants for every one member of our Housing team. This enables us to listen, learn and adapt what we do to be the best landlord we can.”