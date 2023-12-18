Sussex law firm appoints leading family partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With more than 16 years’ post-qualified experience, Marwa has joined Mayo Wynne Baxter following almost establishing a family team at another Sussex firm, which she subsequently led and grew. Prior to this, Marwa spent several years at regional top 100 firm DMH Stallard.

Marwa – who will be working predominantly out of the Mayo Wynne Baxter’s Crawley and Storrington hubs and developing a new family law presence in Horsham – covers the full range of family law including divorce, financial and children matters.

Marwa said: “I was keen to remain in the Sussex area and Mayo Wynne Baxter’s reputation in the region is unrivalled. Working for a firm with significant growth plans was important to me and having the opportunity to develop our team’s presence in Horsham is particularly exciting.

“Throughout my career, I have worked collaboratively with Mayo Wynne Baxter on family law cases and felt their style mirrored mine in terms of the way they approach their matters, and the fit felt right. I am looking forward to working with the team moving forward, drawing on my local reputation and existing referrer network.”

Mayo Wynne Baxter has been providing legal advice for more than 150 years when Wynne Edwin Baxter founded the firm in Lewes. It has since expanded and has offices in Brighton, Chichester, Crawley, Eastbourne, East Grinstead, Peacehaven, Seaford and Storrington.

Karen Jeary, partner in Mayo Wynne Baxter’s family department, said: “With a wealth of experience and an excellent local reputation, Marwa’s appointment bolsters our commitment to providing clients with top quality family law expertise from the very best legal minds Sussex has to offer. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team and look forward to growing our presence in Horsham and surrounds.”