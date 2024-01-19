Sussex light trail’s seasonal success as visitors flock to Newhaven site

A popular Sussex light trail has powered down for the season having welcomed over 15,000 visitors during its run.

Newhaven’s Aglow festival was hugely popular with the young and young-at-heart as well

Paradise Park Aglow is a magical winter light trail based at the family-run Tates visitor attraction on the Sussex coast in Newhaven. In only its second year, visitor numbers for the trail increased by over 50%, as over one million lights adorned the outside areas for guests to enjoy.

Branch director Darren Clift, who co-ordinates the event, said he and his team were delighted with the response to Aglow which was overwhelmingly positive. “We were taken by surprise at the popularity of the event and have loved to see everyone from all ages come and enjoy Aglow.

"We are a small in-house team that design and create the installations, so the see the responses and read the feedback is really rewarding.”

As part of Aglow, the Newhaven attraction added special quiet nights for SEND children and a free evening for Forward Facing, a charity dedicated to improving the lives of children with terminal and life limiting illnesses.