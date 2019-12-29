Sussex men fighting for their lives after collapsing in town park

Two men are fighting for their lives after collapsing in a town park, police said.

According to Sussex Police, the men were found in Horsham Park, Horsham, around 11pm on Saturday evening (December 28) having collapsed after taking what are believed to be illegal substances. They are in hospital in a critical condition. Detective Inspector Colin Garman said: “We are trying to identify just what these two men had taken to cause them to become critically ill and want to hear from anyone with information. In particular, we would like to speak to a group of men who were reported to be in the area at the time. We will have an increased police presence in the area and you can talk to officers there or contact us online or call 101 quoting Operation Clock. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In the meantime, if you have taken drugs and you are feeling unwell, please seek medical attention immediately.”

