Sussex MP's support call for more research into lobular breast cancer

On Wednesday, 13th December 2023, Jeremy Quin MP of Horsham raised the issue of lobular breast cancer at Prime Minister's Questions and the need to get this specific subtype of breast cancer its own specific treatment.

Lobular breast cancer is the 2nd most common type of breast cancer. A disease that is more common than ovarian, skin kidney, brain, liver or pancreatic cancer and which 1,000 people a day globally (8,500 yearly in the UK) are diagnosed with. Despite being known since the mid 1970’s to act very differently to the main type of breast cancer known as ‘ductal', the cancer does not have its own specific treatment and is treated like the more common type of breast cancer known as 'ductal'.

Jeremy Quin MP was providing his support to the Lobular Moon Shot Project. A proposed UK£20 million, five year lobular breast cancer research project to be carried out by the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London.

Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday was followed by a ‘Drop In’ event organised by Dehenna Davison MP, where numerous MPs from many political parties pledged their support to the project and are now listed on the project website.

Dehenna Davison MP, Lindsay Hoyle MP & Speaker of the House, Dr Susan Michaelis and Jeremy Quin MP

The Lobular Moon Shot Project was launched in May 2023 by Dr Susan Michaelis of Horsham. Susan and a growing number of ladies with lobular breast cancer have not only raised over UK£50,000 to date for ICR but through media exposure with the BBC and Sky News, have greatly raised awareness of the disease nationally.

Susan commented: "We are delighted that Jeremy Quin MP, as well as Sussex MPs Henry Smith and Sir Peter Bottomley MP, have added their support to the project that Dehenna Davison MP is championing. It’s vital we get those diagnosed with the disease a specific treatment as soon as possible. The sooner more MPs add their name to support the project, the sooner we have a chance of getting the project the Government funding it deserves. To put it into perspective, close to 100,000 people have been diagnosed with lobular breast cancer in the UK since I was diagnosed with the disease in 2013 and scientifically we are still no closer to resolving this issue. I urge the Government to step in and fund this research so people diagnosed with lobular can get better longer term outcomes.”

The Lobular Moon Shot Project is supported by Horsham based Fact Not Fiction Films who earlier this year released a short drama film called 'Eve Groves' and a feature length documentary film called ‘My Journey With Lobular'. Both productions were made to educate the public globally on the issue of lobular breast cancer. In the documentary film which is now being subtitled into other language versions, Professor Chris Lord of ICR stated:

"When the scientific community needed it to move extremely fast with the development of Covid vaccines, in the clinical trials, we moved incredibly fast. We need to have that similar kind of approach in terms of philosophy around lobular breast cancer” and "All of those things are achievable, they're just a matter of getting the money and doing the work. I'm quietly confident that we can get there, but I know what those barriers are in place. This is not an insignificant challenge, but it is fundamentally a financial challenge.”

Dr Susan Michaelis added: "The UK£20 million needed by ICR equates to under £240 for each of the people who will be diagnosed with the disease in the UK in the next 10 years. The research project will enable ICR to fully understand the biology of the disease and will lead to a specific treatment, saving the NHS money and providing better outcomes for those of us diagnosed with the disease."

In 2013, Susan had a tiny pale mark of about 1mm on her left breast, no lump, a mammogram and ultrasound were re-assuring and she was told all was OK. The reality was different. The tiny spot became slightly red and a biopsy confirmed it was lobular breast cancer, an MRI detected 2.5 cm of the disease but post surgery pathology confirmed it was 7cm. 7cm of breast cancer yet a mammogram and ultrasound had seen nothing. This is one reason why many with lobular are diagnosed later and often at a more advanced stage. In 2021 the disease progressed to her spine and pelvis. In 2023, it also moved to her skin and eye area. A scientific and personal reminder to Susan of why a specific treatment is urgently needed for people diagnosed with lobular breast cancer.