Sussex outdoor learning boost

A group working to combat loneliness and isolation among young people in Sussex has received a boost to its gardening projects.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 10:56 GMT
Develop Outdoors, based in Peacehaven, encourages discovery and exploration of green spaces as it delivers an alternative nurturing provision to support education and personal development.

Now, a grant from Sussex-based charity The Budding Foundation will enable the purchase of a wide range of much-needed garden tools to increase activities.

“This is a really worthwhile initiative”, says Clive Gravett who launched The Budding Foundation in 2013 to support young people across the county. “As well as their forest school, Develop Outdoors offers a range of creative activities to engage young people and we wish them every success.”

Funding for the tools comes from sponsors such as Tates of Sussex Garden Centres who support The Budding Foundation’s work. To find out more ways to help, visit thebuddingfoundation.co.uk

