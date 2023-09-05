Sussex Past partners with Heritage Open Days to Unlock Sussex’s Rich Heritage for All

Embark on a journey through Sussex's rich history with Heritage Open Days, where Sussex Past partners to unlock the region's treasures.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every event venue is free, ensuring history's accessibility to all. Explore iconic sites like Lewes Castle, Bull House, Anne of Cleves House Museum, Marlipins Museum, and even venture behind the scenes at Fishbourne Roman Palace. Delve into preservation secrets, from X-rays to the mysteries behind historical artifacts. Join us this September and celebrate our shared heritage.

Sussex Past is proud to partner with Heritage Open Days to make the rich heritage of Sussex accessible to all. Heritage Open Days is England’s largest community-led festival of history and culture. By becoming a part of this festival, Sussex Past is opening its doors to some of the nation’s most treasured historical sites. Best of all, every event venue offered during the festival is completely free, ensuring that history remains accessible to everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors are invited to enjoy the beautiful surrounds and rich stories that have shaped our world, such as Norman conquest as told through the iconic Lewes castle, revolutionary ideas that changed the course of nations as told through the story of Bull House where Thomas Paine lived, Tudor and Elizabethan England as told through the house of Anne of Cleves, Henry VIII’s fourth wife, maritime heritage and England’s oldest secular building at Marlipins Museum, and how our heritage is preserved for future generations at Fishbourne Roman Palace and Gardens.

Sussex Past unlock's local heritage for all during annual history and culture festival

Annie Wills, Head of Operations & Commercial Activity at Sussex Past says "History is a living tapestry that binds us to our roots and shapes our future. We are thrilled to be collaborating with Heritage Open Days to bring history to life in innovative and engaging ways. Through this partnership, we aim to create an inclusive platform that fosters a sense of community pride and encourages everyone to explore and celebrate our shared heritage".

During the festival, attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the rich history of Sussex by having free access to Lewes Castle and Museum, Bull House, Anne of Cleves House Museum in Lewes, Marlipins Museum in Shoreham-by-Sea, and a Behind the Scenes event to meet the conservators at Fishbourne Roman Palace near Chichester.

Visitors to these sites will have the opportunity to uncover the stories that have shaped Sussex into the fascinating region it is today by exploring the sites and exhibition displays. The extra opportunity of going behind the scenes with conservators at Fishbourne Roman Palace takes visitors into the heart of preservation and archaeology, unveiling the secrets of how the nation’s treasures are safeguarded for future generations. From taking X-rays to the mysteries behind a box of thorns, this event is a rare gateway into a world rarely seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Montgomery, Heritage Open Days Marketing & Projects Manager says: “Heritage Open Days is a colossal community effort – thousands of organisations, community groups and individual volunteers come out in force to share their enthusiasm, passion and love for the places and spaces they introduce visitors to every year. We’re delighted that Sussex Past are supporting the festival with such a rich programme of events in the area”.

Conservator at work at Fishbourne Roman Palace

The participation of Sussex Past in this national community-led festival, is a celebration of the past, present, and future, inviting individuals of all ages to embark on a journey of discovery of the nation’s historical treasures.

Mark your calendars for this fantastic opportunity to visit these historical landmarks for free and to get behind the scenes during a curator led talk this September.

Event Details

Lewes Castle and Museum: Traverse the Norman stronghold, ascend The Keep for panoramic views, and explore 950 years of history. 8th – 10th September, 10am – 7pm. More information.

Visitors studying display at Lewes Castle Museum

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bull House: Step into the home of Thomas Paine, an 18th-century thinker and democracy's champion. 8th – 10th September, 11am – 3pm. More information.

Anne of Cleves House Museum: Enter a stunning timber-framed medieval house that weaves tales of Tudor and Elizabethan life. 8th – 10th September, 11am – 3pm. More information.

Marlipins Museum: Discover the maritime history of Sussex within the walls of this remarkable Grade II listed Norman building. 17th September, 11am – 3pm. More information.