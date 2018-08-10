Sussex Police crackdown of drink driving leads to scores of convictions

Dozens of drivers from across Sussex have been convicted of drink driving offences as part of a police crackdown.

A total of 161 motorists were arrested in the county as part of Surrey and Sussex Police’s summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving, which ran from June 14 to July 15.

Police said a prolific offender was jailed after he was caught drink-driving in St Leonards.

They said Lewis Jeffs, who has convictions for multiple offences spanning several years, was approached in Murdock Mews on the evening of July 15 by an officer who suspected he had just driven while under the influence of alcohol.

The 33-year-old, who is unemployed, entered a house in the street followed by the officer, who was then restrained from behind by a woman.

This allowed Jeffs to run out of the back of the house and over a garden fence, police said.

An area search was carried out and Jeffs was located and arrested in nearby Blackman Avenue shortly afterwards.

Police said he was taken to custody and charged with driving with 69mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system, driving with no insurance and driving while disqualified.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 17, Jeffs, of The Old Hop Gardens, Peasmarsh, was jailed for 12 weeks.

Magistrates took his history of offending into account when sentencing, which includes three previous convictions for driving while disqualified, police said.

He was also disqualified from driving for 18 months, and ordered to pay a £80 fine, £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Police said the woman alleged to have restrained the officer – Sadie Jeffs, 31, unemployed, of an unknown address – has been charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty and is due to appear before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 15).

Here are the latest convictions announced by Sussex Police as part of the crackdown:

* Maria Watts, 54, a funeral director, of Forest View, Hailsham, was arrested in Forest View, Hailsham, on June 21, and charged with driving with 88mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system and assault. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 25, she was disqualified from driving for 18 months. She was also ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Lee Martin, 34, a labourer, of Dale Close, Horsham, was arrested at Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal on June 24 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress to at least three police officers, and committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 25, he was jailed for eight weeks, disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

* Bethany Evans, 18, unemployed, of Ifield Road, Crawley, was arrested in Springfield Road, Crawley, on June 24, and charged with driving with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system and assaulting a police officer. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 25, she was disqualified from driving for 17 months. She was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* James Benson, 18, a student, of Wyvern Way, Burgess Hill, was arrested in Tindal Crescent, Burgess Hill, on June 27 and charged with driving with 50mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 1, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £80 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Mohsin Ali, 33, a courier, of Spring Plat, Crawley, was arrested in Spring Plat, Crawley, on June 29 and charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis having suspected of driven a vehicle. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 24, he was disqualified from driving for 42 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

* Tom Hooper, 28, a sales representative, of Broadfields, Brighton, was arrested in Broadfields, Brighton, on June 30 and charged with driving with 42mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 19, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Gloria Thompson, 57, retired, of Old Shoreham Road, Shoreham, was arrested in Old Shoreham Road, Lancing, on June 30 and charged with driving with 95mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 31, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order. She was also ordered to pay a £140 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Anton Baker, 26, unemployed, of Petworth Place, Eastbourne, was arrested in Falmouth Close, Eastbourne, on July 3 and charged with driving with 74mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on August 1, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Buller Boyling, 53, unemployed, of Belle Vue Avenue, Doncaster, Yorkshire, was arrested on the A283 at Shoreham on July 5 and charged with driving with 46mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 20, he was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was also ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Susan King, 60, unemployed, was arrested in North Beeches Road, Crowborough, on July 6 and charged with driving with 105mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 26, she was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a six-month community order. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

* Patrick Lee, 45, a warehouseman, of Buckley Place, Crawley Down, was arrested in Sandy Lane, Crawley Down, on July 6 and charged with driving with 112mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on July 23, he was disqualified from driving for 26 months and sentenced to a 12 month community order, requiring him to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

* Anthony Burfield, 35, a production controller, of Newfield Lane, Newhaven, was arrested in Iveagh Crescent, Newhaven, on July 6 and charged with driving with 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 26, he was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £605 fine, £85 costs and a £60 victim surcharge.

* Michael Drea, 54, a breeder, of Jeremy’s Lane, Bolney, was arrested in London Road, Brighton, on July 7 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle. At Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 26, he was disqualified from driving for 40 months. He was also ordered to pay a £1,000 fine, £85 costs and a £100 victim surcharge.

* Dean Sheppard, 33, a scaffolder, of Helmsman Rise, St Leonards, was arrested in St Matthew’s Gardens, St Leonards, on July 7, and charged with driving with 88mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system and committing a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 25, he was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months, and disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

* Jack Baker, 29, a broker, of Telham Lane, Battle, was arrested in Frederick Road, Hastings on July 7 and charged with driving with 107mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on July 25, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to pay a £150 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Lianne Shoebridge, 45, a manager, of Brougham Road, Worthing, was arrested in Sompting Road, Worthing, on July 8 and charged with driving with 149mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in her system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 24, she was disqualified from driving for 36 months and sentenced to a 12-month community order, requiring her to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

* Karlis Roze, 25, a factory worker, of York Road, Littlehampton, was arrested in Berghestede Road, Bognor Regis, on July 11 and charged with driving with 80mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 27, he was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £250 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Slawomir Graczyk, 38, a labourer, of Ardingly Drive, Goring, was arrested in Berkeley Square, Worthing, on July 15 and charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 31, he was disqualified from driving for 24 months and sentenced to a three-month community order. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

* Christian Randall, 52, unemployed, of Caedwalla Drive, Tangmere, was arrested in Malcolm Road, Chichester, on July 15 and charged with driving with 78mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on July 31, he was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

* Phillip Richardson, 51, a plant driver, of Falmouth Close, Eastbourne, was arrested in Prince William Parade, Eastbourne, on July 15, and charged with driving with 82mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system. At Hastings Magistrates’ Court on 1 August, he was disqualified from driving for 40 months. He was also ordered to pay a £500 fine, £85 costs and a £50 victim surcharge.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website. Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you know someone is driving while over the limit or after taking drugs, call 999.