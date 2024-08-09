Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police officers and PCSOs are out and about across the county today (August 9) and remain fully prepared for any ‘potential incidents’.

Police are continuing to review a vast amount of online information to identify any emerging concerns in our communities, including the potential for an event in Crawley this evening.

Additional and specialist police resources remain mobilised and ready to act wherever this may be required.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We encourage the public to go about their business in confidence that we are there to keep them safe.

Sussex Police officers and PCSOs are out and about across the county today (August 9) and remain fully prepared for any ‘potential incidents’. Picture by Jon Rigby

“There are targeted patrols in key areas across the county to provide a highly visible, reassuring presence and a key point of contact.

“Please speak to an officer or PCSO if you have any concerns.

“We understand that recent events have been particularly concerning for our Muslim communities and people of colour.

“Police and our partners are engaging with faith leaders and community groups across Sussex to provide reassurance and we encourage people to report issues or concerns, and any incidents of hate crime.

“With the breadth of information circulating online, we are urging the public to rely on trusted news sources and to challenge or report any misinformation to the relevant platforms.

“Sussex Police’s social media channels will continue to proactively publish any significant incidents, with details of our response and any advice.

“Please remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or concerns to us immediately online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency, quoting Operation Skylark.”

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Court said: “Across the country we have seen people trying to divide our communities met by powerful displays of unity and support.

“We stand alongside the residents and businesses of Sussex, to keep them safe and help everyone go about their lives in peace.

“I will reiterate the warning once again to anyone planning, or considering taking part in, disorder. It will not be tolerated, any incidents will be robustly countered and the consequences will be swift and costly.

“I would like to thank the communities of Sussex for their patience, support and understanding over the recent period, and ask for this to continue over the coming days.”