Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year promises “thrilling celebration” of artistry

Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2025 in Worthing is promising a “thrilling celebration” of artistry and a key fundraiser for Chichester CAN.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded by artist and entrepreneur Louise Duggan, Chichester CAN (Sussex Creative Art Network CIC) is dedicated to providing opportunities for local artists to exhibit their work, host workshops and build a stronger creative community in Chichester and beyond.

Louise explained: “Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year 2025 (Sussex PAOTY) is set to return, bringing an exhilarating celebration of artistic talent and community spirit! Taking place on March 22, from 1pm to 6pm at The Venue in Worthing, this live painting competition will feature nine outstanding finalists, each tasked with creating a portrait in just four hours – all in front of a live audience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An esteemed panel of three judges will assess the final works and crown this year's Sussex Portrait Artist of the Year. The event is a showcase of Sussex’s vibrant creative community, as well as a major fundraiser for Chichester CAN—a non-profit initiative supporting local artists through exhibitions, workshops and networking opportunities.”

Tickets are on https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-sussex-portrait-artist-of-the-year-competition-tickets-1224726502939?

“If you're a fan of Sky Arts Portrait Artist of the Year, you'll love this! We are honoured to have last year’s Sky Arts winner Wendy Barrett on our judging panel, alongside acclaimed artists Amy Dury and Eden Maseyk, co-founder of Helm Gallery.

“The competition will feature three celebrity sitters, each posing for three of the finalists. With over 60 artists submitting their work, selecting the final nine was no easy feat for our judges. Gary Mansfield, artist and host of the Ministry of Arts podcast, will serve as our event host, conducting interviews with artists, sitters and judges throughout the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise added: “Chichester CAN is all about building opportunities for local artists and strengthening our creative community. The funds raised from this event will support a variety of projects throughout the year, helping artists showcase their work, collaborate, and grow.

“This annual event wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of our artists, judges, and supporters all of whom have donated their time and resources to bring this competition to life. Join us for an inspiring afternoon of live portraiture, creativity, and artistic excellence. Whether you’re an artist, an art lover, or someone who simply enjoys an unforgettable cultural experience, this is an event you won’t want to miss.”