Sussex primary school children study law

The All Rise Workshop helps children to understand their legal rights and responsibilities as well as take part in a mock trial and is the brainchild of former solicitor and Chichester primary school teacher, James Stewart.

James, 59, from Felpham, Bognor Regis (Chichester) is on a mission to get law into state-funded UK primary schools in Sussex and beyond.

James said: “Too many young people leave school with no understanding of the legal system and too many young people think professions like law are beyond them. I want to change that. I am a big advocate of public legal education in schools.

James Stewart All Rise Workshops Founder

“I want our children to be active and engaged citizens of the world, to understand their legal rights and responsibilities. I want our children to be confident and articulate and to be able to fight against injustice when required. I want children to leave my workshops feeling empowered and believe that professions like the law are open to them,” he added.

By the end of the academic year 2024-2025, James is campaigning to secure funding from local solicitors to enable him to take his legal workshops into 100 state schools.

One such firm is Chichester-based SMR Solicitors who sponsored an All Rise Workshop at Bersted Green Primary School this week.

Becky Turner, Bersted Green Primary School Head, Y6 teacher said: “The children really enjoyed the workshop. They got to experience a range of different tasks requiring them to problem solve and work as a team.

James Stewart with Y6 pupils at Bersted Green Primary School

“The activities promoted oracy and all the children were involved in the whole session. We would strongly recommend the workshop.”

Matthew Field, a partner at SMR, commented: “At SMR Solicitors, we are committed to supporting and helping make a difference to the communities around us. Supporting initiatives such as All Rise Workshops help to create a better future for current and future generations. James is passionate about helping young people build skills and gain legal knowledge which will help them build interest in areas they may not have considered and allow them to realise that professions such as the law are available to anyone.”’

Since launching All Rise Workshops last September, James has introduced the law to over 2000 young children across the UK and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

Katie Hoebee, Head of Funtington Primary School, Chichester, said: “After the workshop, several children, who have a love of art and writing, were inspired by the possibility of being a court reporter or a court artist. Another child, who comes from a challenging socio-economic background, revealed he wants to be a judge!"

James Stewart with Y5/Y6 pupils at Funtington Primary School

James Stewart added: “All children need to learn about law irrespective of where they go to school and what sort of school they go to. I have been able to take my workshop to many schools and it is very rewarding, but unless I can encourage more law firms to sponsor a workshop, state schools like Bersted Green Primary and Funtington will miss out.”