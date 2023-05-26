Sussex rail passengers enjoy a better station experience thanks to £1.8million in investment

Eleven stations in East and West Sussex have been improved as part of a £1.8 million investment programme by Govia Thameslink Railway.

A brighter Worthing welcome: station manager Lorna Hadley approves the major makeover

Passengers using eleven stations in East and West Sussex are enjoying the fruits of a £1.8 million improvement programme completed over the past 12 months by Southern’s parent company Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR).

Eight small Sussex stations now have customer information screens for the first time, while Angmering has a package of accessibility and security improvements, and Worthing’s main entrance and frontage have enjoyed a make-over.

The train operator’s “Minor Works and Small Station Improvements” fund has been invested to provide better accessibility, customer information and experience, and environmental sustainability. At some stations, local authorities provided additional funding.

Falmer's new direction signs have been decorated to celebrate Brighton and Hove Albion's European qualification

Much of the investment has been in technology. GTR have installed new customer information screens or public announcement systems at a dozen small rural stations in total, the majority of which are in East and West Sussex: Bishopstone, Doleham, Newhaven Harbour, Normans Bay, Pevensey Bay, Three Oaks, Warnham and Winchelsea.

The accessible entrance to Platform 1 at Angmering has been upgraded with additional lighting and renewed CCTV and communication systems, along with a re-graded entrance footpath. The station forecourt has also benefited from re-lining of the accessible parking bays, a widened entrance footpath with drop-kerbs, and canopies for the ticket vending machines.

At Worthing, the improvements team has redecorated the main station entrance and frontage in collaboration with West Sussex County Council’s major forecourt remodelling scheme.Wayfinding improvements have been made at Falmer to point customers to the important destinations served by the station - the AMEX Stadium, universities and Stanmer Park.

Looking to the future, the team have carried out feasibility studies into new uses for disused station buildings, and into where provision of toilets can be increased.