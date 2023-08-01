Sussex Rum finalists for product of the year at Speciality Fine Food Awards

A Sussex rum has become one of just four products to become a finalist for New Product of the year at The Speciality Fine Food Awards.

John and Georgina

Goldstone Rum based in Henfield fought off other entries from across the UK in a judging contest that took place last month, now the vote for the winner is open to the public.

The Henfield producers are new to the rum scene and had their first batch of rum ready for sale in December 2022. Made from fresh sugarcane juice, jaggery, panela and molasses this unique recipe has been turning industry heads and won them a silver medal at The London Spirits Awards back in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family run rum distillery was started by husband and wife John and Georgina who had the idea of creating rum using all natural premium ingredients back in lockdown. They've now got five flavours in their range spiced, amber, white, ginger and lime and coffee.

Goldstone rum

Their distillery is open to the public for tours they host a rum school experience twice a month where guests can distil their own rum recipe using their mini stills. Their rum can be found in many bars, restaurants and off-licences across Sussex.

To vote for Goldstone Rum to be nee product of the year use this link: https://www.specialityandfinefoodfairs.co.uk/speciality-fine-food-fair-awards-2023/cast-vote