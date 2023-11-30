Sussex rum makers celebrate their first birthday
and live on Freeview channel 276
During their first twelve months they've packed a lot in for a small Sussex brand including winning two awards, a silver medal from the London Spirits Competition and a star from the Great Taste Awards. They've also received 4.5/5 from the acclaimed Difford's Guide.
The company started as a lockdown idea between husband and wife duo John and Georgina Bowell, they wanted to make a premium rum using all natural ingredients without added flavours or sugar.
Starting with two rums back in December 2022 their range has now grown to six including White, Amber, Dark, Spiced, Ginger & Lime, Coffee and Overproof.
Co-Founder John says: 'We've been overwhelmed with the feedback in our first year, people have really enjoyed our rum and trying something a bit different. Its been hard work starting a brand in this climate but the support we've had from local businesses and the people of Sussex has been incredible.'
To celebrate their first birthday and to say a big thank-you for all the support Goldstone Rum are holding an open morning on 9th December 11-3pm at their distillery in Henfield where they'll have all of their rums available for people to try. Entry is free but they ask that you are over 18 to attend.
You can find Goldstone in around 90 establishments across Sussex including The Little Fish Market, The Ivy Brighton, Shelter Hall and Thackery's. This month they've started working with Harvey's Brewery and will be popping up in Harvey's pubs soon.
At their distillery Goldstone Rum have a rum school experience where rum lovers spend an evening distilling their own rum flavour and they hold distillery tours once a month for an affordable £10pp.
To find out more visit their website goldstonerum.com