Sussex Santa grottos reach out to those most in need

As it opens its three charity grottos across Sussex, the Budding Foundation has made special arrangements for children who are finding it a financial struggle to visit Santa this year.

One of the Budding Foundation grottos

At its three sites of Old Barn Garden Centre at Dial Post, South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks and Newhaven’s Paradise Park, 750 free tickets have been made available.

“We wanted to help children and adults that cannot afford to visit Santa due to poverty and the pressures of the current economic climate”, says charity founder Clive Gravett. “To ensure the benefit goes to those most in need we are working with other charities and local authorities.

“We have arranged for the families to book a time and location that suits them, rather than having the stigma of having to attend as a group,” adds Clive.