The chair of the Diocesan Board of Education offers thanks as more than 3,500 Year 6 pupils attend Church of England leaver services between now and the end of term.

The special services of thanksgiving and blessing for all year six pupils leaving Church of England schools are taking place across the Diocese of Chichester. The year six pupils will be moving to their senior schools in the autumn.

The chair of the Diocesan Board of Education, The Venerable Luke Irvine-Capel reflected on the recent celebration of King Charles coronation and what it had taught millions watching around the world: “At the heart of this ancient rite was the moment of anointing, during which the King was sanctified and strengthened by the Holy Spirit to follow the anointed One, the Christ, who came not to be served but to serve.

He added: "As we pray for those leaving our Church of England Primary schools this summer we ask that they, too, will rejoice in the dignity that they have as children of the Kingdom of God, and that during their time at primary school, they would have come to know and love Jesus who continues to invite them to follow him.”

School banners from some of the schools attending the services. Photo: Diocese of Chichester

The leavers' services will be led by, amongst others, the bishops of Chichester, Horsham and Lewes.

The Bishop of Chichester, Dr Martin Warner, also offered his good wishes to all this year's leavers: "We are incredibly proud of our schools and the amazing work they do. And their greatest achievement is in the pupils who leave for the next stage of life. They take with them our prayers and best wishes for the future."

The 13 services began in the St Andrew’s Eastbourne on Monday, June 19, and run at various venues until July 6.

St Matthews, Hastings on June 22Chichester Cathedral on June 26 and 28All Saints, Crowborough on June 29 and 30Lancing College Chapel, July 3Christ's Hospital Chapel, July 6