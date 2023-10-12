Sussex schools to benefit from Recycle to Read Tesco Trial book rewards

An exciting initiative has launched in East and West Sussex. Children and families are invited to take broken, hard plastic toys to a participating Tesco store and drop them into a Recycle to Read collection bin to get Planet Care Points for their schools and book rewards.

The trial launched with toy recycling bins being placed in selected local Tesco stores on the 4th September, so far, over 44 schools in the area have signed up to get book rewards.

Tesco and Hasbro have joined forces with leading not-for-profit environmental education company, Wastebuster, to trial a new in-store campaign – turning broken plastic toys into books and reading resources for UK schools.

In a major development for the Recycle to Read campaign, the trial – which runs from 4 September to 4 December – encourages children and families to recycle their broken, hard plastic toys via toy recycling bins placed in selected Tesco stores. The scheme will be rolled out to further stores if it proves successful and popular with customers.

Children with Busta in Tesco beside the Recycle to Read Collection Bins

Backed by global toy and games company, Hasbro, the initiative aims to drive a circular solution for unwanted or broken hard plastic toys. Families are first encouraged to rehome toys through charitable giving to friends, family, school toy sales or local charities. Broken toys can be recycled in store – where they are collected, cleaned and turned into plastic pellets, before being used to create new items including coat hangers, chairs and coffee machines.

Rehomed and recycled plastic toys can be registered via the Wastebuster website to earn Planet Care Points for any schools attended by children from 2-11 years old in the Sussex area. Eligible schools can register for free to earn points for books at www.jointhepod.org/toys.

The Recycle to Read scheme will then reward the fifty highest point-scoring schools in the area with book vouchers from a prize fund of £5,000, to spend on a wide range of discounted books by children’s publishing house, Harper Collins. Participating schools can also win fantastic book bundles, provided by publishing houses Farshore and Ladybird, in a weekly prize draw.

The Recycle to Read campaign was launched by Wastebuster in association with Products of Change and is powered by members of the toy industry and all major children’s publishers, distributors – including Immediate Media Company; Story House Egmont; Redan; Kennedy; Signature; DC Thompson; Frontline and Seymour. The campaign aims to drive new infrastructure for hard-to-recycle plastic toys, as well as providing reading materials to support literacy in UK nurseries and primary schools across the UK.Wastebuster are pleased to announce that the British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA) will be joining the advisory team, in line with the Association’s broad support of the aims and intentions of the initiative.

Katy Newnham, founder of Wastebuster said: “Recycle to Read supports families in learning about the environmental benefits of toy rehoming and recycling, while rewarding them with books for taking part. What better way can we inspire and empower children to make pro-environmental choices, than by storytelling with their favourite characters and giving them an opportunity to send their unwanted toys on a new adventure that is good for the planet?”.

Helena Mansell-Stopher, founder of Products of Change said: “The Recycle to Read platform is the result of the tireless work of an industry coming together with cross-sector stakeholders around the need to find more sustainable solution for unwanted or broken toys. After so many years in the making, it’s amazing to see the campaign come to life through this Hasbro and Tesco partnership. This is a hugely exciting moment that I believe represents a turning point for circularity in toys, and a wonderful example of what can be achieved when industry demonstrates sector leadership and comes together, in the pursuit of sustainability”.Ally Rose, Tesco Category Director for Toys said: “We are always looking for new ways to remove, reduce, reuse and recycle plastic in our business, so we’re delighted to be able to support the Recycle to Read campaign as a way to help our customers do more of this at home. As well as trialling a new way we can work together on hard-to-recycle plastics, it also helps to give children greater access to reading”.

Sara Westby, Director of Marketing at Hasbro, said: “At Hasbro, we know kids and families everywhere share our passion for protecting our planet, which is why we’re proud to partner with Wastebuster on the Recycle to Read campaign. We encourage everyone to keep their memories, but recycle their broken toys – doing good to the planet and to people”.