Sussex Steam Rally set for nostalgic weekend this July

The Sussex Steam Rally will return to Parham Park, West Sussex. The event will be held on the 13th & 14th July 2024. Across the two days, there will be steam engines, vintage and classic vehicles, working exhibits, local trade stands and family-friendly fun. Early bird tickets are now on sale via our website sussexsteamrally.co.uk/tickets

The event is one of the biggest events in the county calendar and is the perfect place to enjoy a fun day out, seeing the many historic vehicles at the event.

At this year's event there will be more than 1,000 exhibits on display from across the Weald of West Sussex and southern counties. The event is being held at the glorious Parham Park, Pulborough, West Sussex RH20 4HR.

More than 50 steam engines will be on show, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines.

Sussex Steam Rally

There will also be Arena events which will include a steam parade, vintage vehicle parades and a family favourite - The Steam Games, plus a chance to steer a full size steam engine. There will also be steam powered demonstrations of wood sawing.

Visitors will be able to enjoy all the fun of the fair with our traditional Funfair and be thrilled by the vintage rides.

Visit the craft and refreshments tent for handmade gifts and treats and why not pop to our well stocked local cider and real ale tent.

For more information and how to get your tickets visit www.sussexsteamrally.co.uk/tickets

Steam at the Sussex Steam Rally