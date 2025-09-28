Sussex Symphony Orchestra promise Fiesta Fantastica in Hove

Times might be tough financially for orchestras everywhere, but the Sussex Symphony Orchestra finds itself in a great place artistically as it launches into a busy autumn under its founder Mark Andrew James.

First up is Fiesta Fantastica – An Evening of Sheer Musical Energy! featuring Offenbach – Overture Orpheus in the Underworld; Marquez – Conga Del Fuego; Rimsky Korsakov – Capriccio Espagnol; Ravel – Bolero; and Tchaikovsky – 1812 Overture on Saturday, October 4 at 7.30pm at All Saints Church, Hove, BN3 3QE (tickets £20, £16 concs, £5 under 16s & NUS, £45 family, under twos free).

Then in Remembrance Week comes Orff – Carmina Burana, Holst – Mars, Williams – Hymn to the Fallen, again at All Saints, Hove, this time on Saturday, November 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for both concerts are available through https://www.sussexsymphony.org/upcoming-concerts

“All orchestras are going through tough times, and the root of that is finance. The Sussex Symphony Orchestra has been going now since 1993 and we have weathered most storms. When push comes to shove everybody knuckles down, and artistically we really are doing very well. We've got people looking after sponsors whether that’s annual sponsors or individual sponsors and everybody is a volunteer.”

The pandemic and the cost of living crisis have been challenging: “It was a bit tricky immediately after Covid. People were understandably very cautious. There are 70 to 80 people in the orchestra. And quite a lot of people were nervous about getting back together but the wonderful thing about the Sussex Symphony Orchestra is that we don't expect people to come to weekly rehearsals. We only rehearse once before a concert or sometimes if it's a really tricky piece we might stick in another three-hour rehearsal. The pressure is on all our players to do their private practise and we get the music to them at least a month before the concerts. So yes, I would say that we are doing very well artistically.”

Also key to their success, as Mark says, is that they always want the audience to have the best possible time, and that is reflected in the October concert.

Orpheus in the Underworld is the piece from which the Can Can so famously comes, and Mark gives full permission to anyone in the audience to join in if they want to stretch their legs.

“I have got a thing about South American music at the moment, and this guy Marquez is great. We have chosen his Conga Del Fuego which is fantastic. It is really uplifting. It is not too long. It is only six minutes long, and it'll get lots of people going.

“And then we're doing a slightly more tricky piece, the Rimsky Korsakov. I always want to extend our players by giving them stuff that is pretty tricky to get around. There are lots of solos. And there's lots of percussion and you've really got to channel your inner Spaniard for this.

“And Bolero is another fantastic piece. From a conductor's point of view, it feels like it's a bit of a doddle because you just start it going and people come in and do their solos. It gives lots of other instruments a chance to do a solo. They all have their chance. It is fantastic and all the audience know it.”